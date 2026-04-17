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I Would Tweak it a Little by allie912
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I Would Tweak it a Little

For irony and greater effect, I would change the directive to: “Honk if you hate noise pollution.”
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Rick Schies ace
I agree, sometimes the noise coming out of the cars that pass you is unbearable
April 17th, 2026  
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