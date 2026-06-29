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Welcoming Strangers by allie912
Photo 5925

Welcoming Strangers

The verse of the week was Matthew 10:40a
“Whoever welcomes you welcomes me.” A hoard of enthusiastic teenagers descended on us to share their mission with the organization Habitat for Humanity.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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