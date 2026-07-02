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From George to the Present by allie912
Photo 5928

From George to the Present

A timely exhibit connecting classic paintings of George Washington with the modern perspective of a Black artist.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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