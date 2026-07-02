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Previous
Photo 5928
From George to the Present
A timely exhibit connecting classic paintings of George Washington with the modern perspective of a Black artist.
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Album
WhatintheWorld
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
1st July 2026 7:18pm
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