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Clematis at the Pool by allie912
Photo 5929

Clematis at the Pool

Hot and steamy in Richmond, but the pool is shady and cool in the morning.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Rick Schies ace
It seems to be doing fairly well in spite of this heat
July 3rd, 2026  
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