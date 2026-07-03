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Previous
Photo 5929
Clematis at the Pool
Hot and steamy in Richmond, but the pool is shady and cool in the morning.
3rd July 2026
3rd Jul 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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clematis
Rick Schies
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It seems to be doing fairly well in spite of this heat
July 3rd, 2026
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