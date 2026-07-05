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Hooray for the Red, White, and Blue! by allie912
Photo 5931

Hooray for the Red, White, and Blue!

A last minute picture before the thunderstorm begins.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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