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The Early Years by allie912
Photo 5932

The Early Years

My friend had free tickets to see Young Washington which opened this weekend. It told the story of George Washington’s early years as he tried to enter the military but was thwarted because of his lower social status. How he overcame his inadequacies and inexperience made a lively story, and brought the two dimensional Gilbert Stuart portrait alive. We even checked to see if the story was accurate, and according to AI, although the storyline was compressed and some of the characters had been tweaked, the basic facts were true.
After the movie we managed to get home as the skies opened up, and Blair joined me for dinner. We sat at the table talking til after 9 pm. It was a good way to end the weekend.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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