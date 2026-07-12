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New to Me by allie912
Photo 5938

New to Me

This is a Common Whitetail, a widespread North American dragonfly known for its distinctive appearance, especially the male's chalky-white abdomen and black-banded wings, while females are brown with different wing spots. These beneficial insects are common near ponds and slow-moving water, where they hunt mosquitoes and other small flying insects, and are easily identified by their perching habits on rocks or plants.
I saw this at Agecroft, always flitting just ahead of me. Apparently they are voracious eaters of mosquitoes. Which must be true since I never saw a single mosquito.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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