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Beauties in Blue by allie912
Photo 5939

Beauties in Blue

As I walked into church this morning, I saw these lovelies all in shades of blue, so my photographer’s eye told me to stop and take a picture. In addition to being lovely, they each contribute to the music of Westminster. We are lucky indeed.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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