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Creatures of a Dream World by allie912
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Creatures of a Dream World

Alebrijes are brightly colored, fantastical creatures from Mexican folk art that often combine features from various animals—real and mythical—into a single, surreal form. Originating in the 1930s with artist Pedro Linares, who dreamt of strange hybrid beings while ill and later recreated them in papier-mâché, alebrijes are known for their vivid colors, intricate patterns, and imaginative designs.
Lewis Ginter has a collection of figuresscattered among the gardens through September. I only found half of them today so looks like I’ll be returning soon to finish my hunt.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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