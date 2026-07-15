Creatures of a Dream World

Alebrijes are brightly colored, fantastical creatures from Mexican folk art that often combine features from various animals—real and mythical—into a single, surreal form. Originating in the 1930s with artist Pedro Linares, who dreamt of strange hybrid beings while ill and later recreated them in papier-mâché, alebrijes are known for their vivid colors, intricate patterns, and imaginative designs.

Lewis Ginter has a collection of figuresscattered among the gardens through September. I only found half of them today so looks like I’ll be returning soon to finish my hunt.

