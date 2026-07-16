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Previous
Photo 5942
A Very Busy Place
A whole army of workers was setting up for a concert. As a result the quiet of the garden was shattered by the rumble of trucks and equipment. All will be quiet again tomorrow.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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