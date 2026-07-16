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A Very Busy Place by allie912
Photo 5942

A Very Busy Place

A whole army of workers was setting up for a concert. As a result the quiet of the garden was shattered by the rumble of trucks and equipment. All will be quiet again tomorrow.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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