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Air Quality Alert by allie912
Photo 5944

Air Quality Alert

The wildfire smoke of Canada made it to Richmond, and we were advised to stay indoors today. Even our pool closed. The temperature was in the mid 90’s but it felt like 100, and the air quality was as high as 216 — very unhealthy.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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