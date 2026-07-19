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Happy Graduates by allie912
Photo 5945

Happy Graduates

Seen at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture this morning, several members of a beauty school, who, you can see for yourselves, are all beautiful.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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