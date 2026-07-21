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Photo 5947
Trivia Team
Why were these four all decked out in matching tee shirts? Turns out this is one half of a trivia team sponsored by a local brewery. They had just come in third in a lunchtime trivia competition and were celebrating at this ice cream shop.
21st July 2026
21st Jul 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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