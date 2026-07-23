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Previous
Photo 5949
Good Advice
Can’t believe they needed such a warning, but I’m guessing something must have happened to motivate the posting of this sign.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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