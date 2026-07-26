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An Organic Work of Art by allie912
Photo 5952

An Organic Work of Art

This is a collection of images of a most remarkable piece of art at Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds. The composition appears to be made up of living plants. How do they maintain their freshness? I wish I knew.
26th July 2026 26th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Phil Howcroft ace
beautiful montage Allison
July 25th, 2026  
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