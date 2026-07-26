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Photo 5952
An Organic Work of Art
This is a collection of images of a most remarkable piece of art at Strawberry Fields Flowers & Finds. The composition appears to be made up of living plants. How do they maintain their freshness? I wish I knew.
26th July 2026
26th Jul 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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WhatintheWorld
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iPad Air (2020)
Taken
25th July 2026 2:20pm
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Phil Howcroft
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beautiful montage Allison
July 25th, 2026
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