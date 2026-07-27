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Sleeping Beauty’s Castle by allie912
Photo 5953

Sleeping Beauty’s Castle

This wall of bamboo has grown so thick,the home it borders is almost hidden.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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