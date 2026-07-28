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Help Identify by allie912
Photo 5954

Help Identify

I’ve got a general idea, but I wonder what all the different parts are for.
28th July 2026 28th Jul 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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Rick Schies ace
That is puzzling. At first glance, it's a birdhouse and perhaps a feeder
July 28th, 2026  
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