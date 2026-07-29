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Photo 5955
Staying Close
The way these two flowers snuggled together was a visual delight.
29th July 2026
29th Jul 26
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Allison Williams
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@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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