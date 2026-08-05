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Previous
Photo 5962
The Flip Side
My other pictures of this swallowtail I posted the other day were brightly yellow. This more subtle shade here is the underside of the same butterfly. He hung around and let me take him at different angles.
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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