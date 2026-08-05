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The Flip Side by allie912
Photo 5962

The Flip Side

My other pictures of this swallowtail I posted the other day were brightly yellow. This more subtle shade here is the underside of the same butterfly. He hung around and let me take him at different angles.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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