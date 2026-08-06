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Natural Hydrometer by allie912
Photo 5963

Natural Hydrometer

In this window box are some very tall plants that don’t have much going for them. But they provide the first indication in the garden that I need to water. When they slump, I pull out the hose and give them a healthy soak.
6th August 2026 6th Aug 26

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
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