Singing practice with Macy by allisonichristensenyahoocom
12 / 365

Singing practice with Macy

Macy and I attended a singing practice for stake women’s conference. Beautiful song written by a women in Garland called He Forgives Me.
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Allison Christensen

@allisonichristensenyahoocom
