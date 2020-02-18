Previous
Next
Remote in fridge by allisonichristensenyahoocom
49 / 365

Remote in fridge

The kids and I couldn’t find the remote anywhere on Monday night. Tuesday morning Marc opened the fridge for water and found the remote. He didn’t even know we had looked everywhere for it. Well except the fridge...
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Allison Christensen

@allisonichristensenyahoocom
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise