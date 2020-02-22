Previous
Winner winner by allisonichristensenyahoocom
Winner winner

I played with Donny Ayott in the stake Pickleball tournament and we Won! It was a lot of fun and the kids hang out and watched while Marc was camping with the young men.
Allison Christensen

@allisonichristensenyahoocom
