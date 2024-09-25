Sunset at Sagres by alliw
1 / 365

Sunset at Sagres

Watch this gorgeous sunset at Sagres, the most westerly point of mainland Europe!
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise