8 / 365
Perfect Circle
I tried to take this pic a few days ago of a spiders web attached between the house eaves and our garden umbrella. It formed a perfect circle with nothing in the middle! I hate spiders but I was fascinated with it.
2nd October 2024
2nd Oct 24
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
24th October 2024 6:35am
Public
night
web
fence
garden
spiders
