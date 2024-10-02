Previous
Perfect Circle by alliw
8 / 365

Perfect Circle

I tried to take this pic a few days ago of a spiders web attached between the house eaves and our garden umbrella. It formed a perfect circle with nothing in the middle! I hate spiders but I was fascinated with it.
2nd October 2024

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
