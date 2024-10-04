Previous
Stargazing by alliw
Stargazing

The last few nights in the UK have been very bright and clear. I was looking out for the comet (didn’t see it!) but managed to get this shot of the stars instead which were very bright and twinkly!
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Chrissie
Wow! That’s awesome!
October 5th, 2024  
