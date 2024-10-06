Previous
Sunrise layers by alliw
10 / 365

Sunrise layers

I loved this scenery with all the layers and morning mist hanging over the river behind the maize field. And the plane trail in the sky!
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
2% complete

