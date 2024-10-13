Previous
Purple Sprouting! by alliw
17 / 365

Purple Sprouting!

Our morning dog walk takes us through some fields of lovely produce. I liked the lighting of this, the purple sky against the broccoli.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets.
