38 / 365
Fire is lit!
I love this time of year when you get in and light the fire 🔥. It’s better than any TV watching the flames!
3rd November 2024
3rd Nov 24
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
fire
,
logs
,
flames
