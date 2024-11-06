Previous
Colourful Cottages by alliw
Colourful Cottages

I pass these two cottages regularly in the mornings on my dog walk. I love the colours of the bushes and textures of the wall and the willow fencing. That’s my dog Billie in the foreground! She loves exploring 😁.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
