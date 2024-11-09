Previous
Olives! by alliw
Olives!

I have just found these black olives on our tree, we have had the tree for 7 years and have never had olives like this. It must have been a good year! 😁
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
