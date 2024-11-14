Sign up
48 / 365
Rose surprise
I have a few roses in the garden still budding and producing beautiful blooms.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
sky
,
pink
,
rose
,
wall
,
buds
