A sky full of snow by alliw
52 / 365

A sky full of snow

Woke up this morning to a snow scene and a sky full of it. I just caught this in the street light and thought it looked quite dramatic!
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
14% complete

