Headless Spatchcock Dog! by alliw
54 / 365

Headless Spatchcock Dog!

Our dog Billie can often be found lying upside down on the sofa with her head under the cushion! Commonly known as the headless spatchcock dog!!!
21st November 2024 21st Nov 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
