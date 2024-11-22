Sign up
55 / 365
Rise and shine
This was the sunrise on our walk this morning, you can just see some snow still on the hills in the background. Bloomin cold this morning again 🥶.
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
22nd November 2024 7:48am
Tags
snow
sun
clouds
hills
rise
fields
Jo
ace
This is beautiful. Love the colours in the clouds
November 22nd, 2024
