Rise and shine by alliw
55 / 365

Rise and shine

This was the sunrise on our walk this morning, you can just see some snow still on the hills in the background. Bloomin cold this morning again 🥶.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
15% complete

Jo ace
This is beautiful. Love the colours in the clouds
November 22nd, 2024  
