Snow shower by alliw
57 / 365

Snow shower

I took a few shots last week when it was snowing. The snow flakes were the biggest round ones I have ever seen but they came out as long thin streaks on the photo! Weird!
24th November 2024 24th Nov 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Diana ace
A wonderful capture with the snowy streaks, wonderful autumnal decoration and colours.
November 25th, 2024  
