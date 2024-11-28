Sign up
59 / 365
Seeing the unseen!
This is actually the top of a public waste bin in our village. I walk past it every day but I had never noticed the lovely pattern on the top until this mornings frost brought out the detail!!
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
pattern
,
bin
,
frost
