Seeing the unseen! by alliw
59 / 365

Seeing the unseen!

This is actually the top of a public waste bin in our village. I walk past it every day but I had never noticed the lovely pattern on the top until this mornings frost brought out the detail!!
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
