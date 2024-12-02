Previous
Burning Sky by alliw
62 / 365

Burning Sky

I took this yesterday morning as it just looked like the sky was on fire behind the houses and the lovely trees.
2nd December 2024 2nd Dec 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
17% complete

