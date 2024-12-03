Previous
Olive Christmas tree by alliw
63 / 365

Olive Christmas tree

There are 2 of these established olive trees recently been planted in the front garden of a house that is being renovated in our village. They have decorated both of them with baubles and they look very festive!
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact