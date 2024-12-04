Previous
First Christmas Card by alliw
64 / 365

First Christmas Card

This was our first Christmas card we received this year and look how jolly it was! I didn’t want to open it. It must have taken ages for my friend to do everyone’s cards if they were all like that!
4th December 2024

Alli W

@alliw



