Paint and sip! by alliw
74 / 365

Paint and sip!

Myself and 4 friends did a paint and sip night at a local pub this week. We all did a version of this in acrylic paint and it was a lot of fun and dead easy!
20th December 2024 20th Dec 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Photo Details

