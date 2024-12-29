Previous
Dramatic sunrise by alliw
83 / 365

Dramatic sunrise

We had this beautiful dramatic sunrise this morning with the mist from the river in the bottom of the valley and ominous clouds above. It’s been foggy for the last 4 mornings so I was pleased to get a good shot today!!
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
22% complete

View this month »

