Previous
88 / 365
Sparks flying
I lit the fire as soon as I got in tonight as it’s -2 outside brrrr! The logs were throwing off sparks so I took a few shots to see what happened! Quite pleased with the result. Stay warm everyone!
3rd January 2025
3rd Jan 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
3rd January 2025 5:41pm
Tags
logs
,
stove
,
sparks
,
flames
