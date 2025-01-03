Previous
Sparks flying by alliw
Sparks flying

I lit the fire as soon as I got in tonight as it’s -2 outside brrrr! The logs were throwing off sparks so I took a few shots to see what happened! Quite pleased with the result. Stay warm everyone!
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
