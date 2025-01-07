Sign up
91 / 365
Puddle Art
Not much going on this week so I am reduced to puddle art! I thought this was quite an interesting formation!
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
0
0
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
94
photos
10
followers
15
following
25% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
7th January 2025 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
puddle
,
fields
