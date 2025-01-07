Previous
Puddle Art by alliw
91 / 365

Puddle Art

Not much going on this week so I am reduced to puddle art! I thought this was quite an interesting formation!
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
