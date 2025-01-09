Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
93 / 365
Halt who goes there?
Found this in the garden. It was frozen over so Billie must have stood there for a moment and it melted the frost and then it refroze!! It has been ridiculously cold so it makes sense. I like the contrast in textures of the paving too.
9th January 2025
9th Jan 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
94
photos
10
followers
15
following
25% complete
View this month »
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
94
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
10th January 2025 8:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
paw
,
gravel
,
print
,
sleepers
Diana
ace
Fascinating textures.
January 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close