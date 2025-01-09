Previous
Next
Halt who goes there? by alliw
93 / 365

Halt who goes there?

Found this in the garden. It was frozen over so Billie must have stood there for a moment and it melted the frost and then it refroze!! It has been ridiculously cold so it makes sense. I like the contrast in textures of the paving too.
9th January 2025 9th Jan 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
25% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fascinating textures.
January 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact