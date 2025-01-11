Previous
The cat sat on the …….skylight!! by alliw
The cat sat on the …….skylight!!

It was very cold but sunny yesterday so not sure what my friends cat was doing on the roof - getting some sun I guess but we thought this was hilarious when we looked up!
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Diana ace
Lol, I love those tucked in front paws! It is so funny to see them through the window.
January 11th, 2025  
