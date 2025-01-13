Previous
Estuary Sunrise by alliw
Estuary Sunrise

Where we are staying at the moment is on a tidal estuary so I got this shot across the water. I got the gull too!
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Alli W

I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
26% complete

Peter Dulis ace
Lovely
January 13th, 2025  
