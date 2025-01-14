Sign up
98 / 365
Circles in the sand
This perfect stone circle appears at low tide, not sure if it's man made or not but it's been there years. We have been visiting this village for 36 years and it's always been there!
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Alli W
@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Tags
sand
,
sky
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
seaweed
,
circle
