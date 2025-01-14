Previous
Next
Circles in the sand by alliw
98 / 365

Circles in the sand

This perfect stone circle appears at low tide, not sure if it’s man made or not but it’s been there years. We have been visiting this village for 36 years and it’s always been there!
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact