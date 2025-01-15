Previous
Sand creature by alliw
99 / 365

Sand creature

This is another weird feature next to the stone circle only seen as low tide. It looks like a strange sea creature with lots of tentacles!
15th January 2025 15th Jan 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
