Giant Sea Creature by alliw
Giant Sea Creature

This pile of driftwood on the beach looked like some sort of giant moth or bird had landed there!
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Alli W

@alliw
I love taking photos of my dogs, nature, sunrises and sunsets. My iPhone is full of them! Looking forward to this project to inspire me...
Peter Dulis ace
Nice
January 19th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
And lovely blue sea too 💕
January 19th, 2025  
Jo ace
It really does look like some strange creature
January 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely find and capture.
January 19th, 2025  
